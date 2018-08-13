KSP searches for escaped inmate out of Paducah

Charles A. Richards of Winchester, KY, is described as a 28-year-old white male, 5’09”, blonde hair, and blue eyes. (Source: KSP)

The Kentucky State Police is searching for an escaped inmate out of Paducah.

Police said they got a call from the Keaton Correctional Facility located in Paducah on August 12 at 8:30 p.m. about a missing inmate. The staff advised after a head count search, they discovered an inmate missing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Charles A. Richards of Winchester, KY, is described as a 28-year-old white male, 5’09”, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Richards was wearing at the time of his escape. Richards was serving time for Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved