Rhode Island alone celebrates Victory Day, debate lingers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rhode Island alone celebrates Victory Day, debate lingers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island is marking the end of World War II as a state holiday, although it remains the only state in the U.S. to do so.

Every few years, state residents debate changing the name of Victory Day or doing away with it entirely.

Rhode Island made the day an official holiday in 1948, commemorating the announcement of Japan's surrender - the holiday is now observed on the second Monday of August.

The most recent effort to get rid of the holiday was in 2013, when state lawmakers considered a measure to allow business to designate state holidays like Victory Day as a floating holiday for employees.

The effort failed amid opposition from labor unions and veterans groups.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona Democrats hope to ride blue wave in midterm election

    Arizona Democrats hope to ride blue wave in midterm election

    Monday, August 13 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-08-13 14:15:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-08-13 16:30:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 30, 2018, photo, protesters rally at a Keep Families Together march at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix. The blue wave Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers...(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 30, 2018, photo, protesters rally at a Keep Families Together march at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix. The blue wave Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers...
    The blue wave that Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers, library auditoriums and churches this summer.More >>
    The blue wave that Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers, library auditoriums and churches this summer.More >>

  • Musk says he's talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private

    Musk says he's talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private

    Monday, August 13 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-08-13 13:50:38 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-08-13 16:29:42 GMT
    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.More >>
    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.More >>

  • Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-13 05:07:43 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-08-13 16:27:55 GMT
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly