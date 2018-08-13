Man donates to firefighter drive, leaves wedding ring behind - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man donates to firefighter drive, leaves wedding ring behind

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts firefighters say a man who donated to their muscular dystrophy drive accidentally dropped his wedding ring into their boot.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that firefighter Lukas McRobb was collecting donations in the city on Friday when he found the plain gold wedding band.

Lt. Kevin Gargan says the person met them at the fire station later that day, telling them "I have a funny story ...," before explaining he was the one who made the accidental donation.

Gargan says they never had anything like that happen since they started the annual donation drive.

The department has collected more than $7,300, so far. Most of the money will go toward a fund that sends young people with muscular dystrophy to summer camp.

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com

