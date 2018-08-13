Police: Man agreed to exchange sexual favors, shot victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting another person he had agreed to meet to exchange sexual favors for money.

Jerome Jones, 21, agreed to exchange sexual favors for $200 via text message, according to an arrest slip.

Jones told officers he intended to rob the victim. Police said when he met with the victim on Aug. 4 they got into a fight and Jones hit the victim in the face then shot the victim.

Police said Jones left the scene and admitted to selling the gun after the shooting.

Jones was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Aug. 10 and charged with assault and robbery.

