Man charged in hit-and-run that injured father and son

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with an accident last month that seriously injured two people.

David Gene Dewitt, 48, of Louisville, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and failure to maintain insurance.

The accident happened July 17. Louisville Metro police say Dewitt's vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle head-on, according to an arrest warrant. The driver of the motorcycle and his son were both taken to University of Louisville Hospital suffering from serious injuries. Following the crash, Dewitt ran from the scene leaving behind his passenger and the injured men.

LMPD said their investigation led them to identify Dewitt has the driver of the car. Officers also said Dewitt did not have insurance.

Dewitt is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center. In addition to the charges from the accident, he is also charged with possession of meth.

