Angela Leet alleges Fischer 'playing partisan politics' as testimony continues in LMPD whistleblower case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Republican mayoral candidate and Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet issued a strongly worded statement Monday as testimony continues in the LMPD whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Louisville.

The statement alleged Mayor Fischer played partisan politics in his interactions with Metro Council democrats.

The full statement is as follows:

"Last week, Louisville Metro Council President David James divulged that when Metro Council Democrats expressed concern to Mayor Fischer about LMPD Lt. Jimmy Harper's demotion, Fischer accused those members of "helping the Republicans." This revelation comes after Mayor Fischer attacked Councilwoman Angela Leet for raising concerns about the Explorer Program sex abuse case in her attempt to hold the mayor accountable for inconsistencies in his testimonies. On Fischer's latest act of petty, personal politics, Leet released the following statement:

"City employees wanting to do what's right by bringing concerns to the Mayor's Office should be welcomed to do so without fear of demotion or losing their jobs. The mayor has a responsibility to address those concerns in an open, honest, and direct manner. Instead, Fischer is attacking brave victims and whistleblowers who work for our community everyday. His lack of leadership and lack of timely action has resulted in lawsuits for government mismanagement, sexual assault and rape, negligence, and other whistleblower suits that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

"I will be a mayor for everyone, without regard to party, unlike the current mayor who has made his priorities perfectly clear."

The case pits LMPD Major-turned-Lieutenant Jimmy Harper against the city.

Harper claims he was demoted for criticizing the chief's leadership and talking to city leaders about it. He currently serves on LMPD's River Patrol.

