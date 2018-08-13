Bond raised for man arrested in St. Matthews hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County District Court judge has increased the bond for a man charged with the hit-and-run accident in St. Matthews that seriously injured a woman.
A not guilty plea was entered for Kevin C. Dean, 26, of Prospect, by his attorney, but Judge Amber Wolf denied a request that Dean's bond be lowered from the $10,000 mark originally set saying his client had surrendered himself. Wolf noted that Dean was arrested after his father reported him to police and that Dean said he had hit a box.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office argued that Dean presents a danger to the community because he is alleged to have left the scene of an accident and committed an assault that left a person in the hospital. Wolf granted a request by the prosecutor for an increase in Dean's bond to $25,000 full cash.
Should he be released on bond, Wolf ordered Dean to not drive, have alcohol or use drugs.
Dean's next court date was scheduled for Aug. 23.
