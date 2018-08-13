Body found inside Jeffersonville home

Police were called to the 100 block of East High Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Det. Todd Hollis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Jeffersonville police are investigating after a body was found inside of a home.

Police were called to the 100 block of East High Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Det. Todd Hollis.

Hollis said evidence inside the home suggested the dead person may be the victim of a homicide.



The name of the victim has not been released. The cause of death is under investigation.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jeffersonville death investigation ruled a homicide

Hollis said investigators have no reason to believe the death is related to a homicide investigation that began in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.