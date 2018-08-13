Police rule death of man found in Jeffersonville home a homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police have ruled the death of a man found inside a home over the weekend is a homicide case.

Officers were called to 122 East High Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, after a neighbor reported not seeing the man who owned the home there for several days. A neighbor living across the street told WAVE 3 News the man kept to a routine and was often outside but had not been seen by people in the area for about two weeks.

Officers spotted the body from outside the home.

Tuesday, police confirmed he was killed. However, the victim's identity could not be confirmed.

"There were certain items of evidence inside the home that suggested the deceased may have been a victim of some type of violence," said Lt. Todd Hollis, a detective with the Jeffersonville Police Department, said Monday.

Despite the completion of a medical examination on Tuesday, police are withholding the man's cause of death.

Hollis said investigators have no reason to believe the death is related to the homicide of Stevie Cornett, who was killed just days earlier in the 200 block of East Chestnut St.

Police are investigating this homicide as an isolated incident and said neighbors in the area don't need to be concerned for their safety.

"We don't have any reason to believe that any one of these crimes are a public safety issue," Hollis said. "The first homicide this year was a domestic homicide, two other homicides are currently under investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any new danger to the public here at all.”

This case is now officially Jeffersonville's third homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.

