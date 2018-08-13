Netherland family sends support to family of Crystal Rogers, deny link between cases

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The family of Kathy and Samatha Netherland issued a statement via Facebook sending support to the Ballard family and denying a connection between the two unsolved cases.

The Netherlands were a mother and daughter brutally killed in their Bardstown home in April 2014. The nature of their injuries led police at the time to say the motive might have been personal.

The Justice for Kathy and Samantha Facebook page posted the following message Monday morning:

"We would like to send our support to Sherry Ballard and her family and pray they get positive results from sharing Crystal and Tommy's stories. There has never been any evidence that Kathy and Samantha's deaths are linked to the three other Nelson County cases--Officer Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. As Kathy and Samantha's family, we have no believe or knowledge that Kathy or Samantha knew any of the other parties. Kathy never taught any of their children and Samantha never babysat for any of them."

Their cases remain unsolved, as do the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her father Tommy Ballard and Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.

Rogers went missing July 3, 2015. Her father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed November 19, 2016. No arrests have been made in either case.

Ellis was shot and killed May 25, 2013.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.

