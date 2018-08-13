Man rescued from mud with parrot perched on his shoulders - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man rescued from mud with parrot perched on his shoulders

(Tom Pour/Belleville Fire Department via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo provided by the Belleville Fire Department, a man is rescued from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrot at Bicentennial Park in Belleville... (Tom Pour/Belleville Fire Department via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo provided by the Belleville Fire Department, a man is rescued from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrot at Bicentennial Park in Belleville...

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Firefighters had to rescue a southwestern Illinois man from deep mud after he became stuck while trying to reach his pet parrot.

Belleville firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the city's Bicentennial Park after a visitor heard the man calling for help.

Fire Chief Tom Pour tells the Belleville News-Democrat the mud from the lake being dredged was like quicksand.

The man was in mud up to his waist when crews arrived. Video shows that firefighters had to extend ladders across the mud to help him out - as the parrot remained perched on his shoulders.

Neither man nor bird was injured.

Pour says the man often rides a bike around with the parrot on his shoulder.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigration cases tossed in fallout from high court ruling

    Immigration cases tossed in fallout from high court ruling

    Monday, August 13 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-08-13 18:29:06 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:23:44 GMT
    For years, the country's immigration courts have besieged by ballooning dockets, lengthy backlogs and a lack of resources.More >>
    For years, the country's immigration courts have besieged by ballooning dockets, lengthy backlogs and a lack of resources.More >>

  • Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link

    Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link

    Monday, August 13 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-08-13 13:50:38 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:23:36 GMT
    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.More >>
    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.More >>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:15:58 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-08-13 22:19:33 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly