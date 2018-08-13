Estill Co. girls soccer coach placed on leave, accused of sendin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Estill Co. girls soccer coach placed on leave, accused of sending pornographic pictures to player

ESTILL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) -  A Kentucky high school soccer coach has been placed on leave while police investigate allegations involving explicit messages.

The superintendent of Estill County Schools says Andrew Hatton was put on leave this morning, LEX 18 reported Monday.  

Relatives of teenager tell LEX 18 that Hatton sent pornographic photos of himself to the teen over the social media platform Snapchat.

No charges have been filed against Hatton. 

