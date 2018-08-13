KY girls soccer coach arrested, accused of rape, sending nude pictures to players

ESTILL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky high school soccer coach faces charges over allegations of sending and receiving explicit messages with two of his players, and raping one of them.

Coach Andrew Hatton was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Madison County Detention Center, LEX 18 reported.

He works at Estill County High School. Monday, the superintendent confirmed Hatton was placed on leave.

Police said Hatton sent nude pictures of himself to two high school players on his soccer team using Snapchat, and asked them to send nude pictures back to him.

One of the girls told officers the two had sex as many as five times.

Hatton's arrest citation states a high school girl at Estill County reported that he added her on Snapchat and the two communicated on the social media platform. She told officers he sent her multiple naked pictures of himself, including several images that showed his genitals.

The teen told police Hatton asked her to send nude pictures of herself to him several times. She also said they had "conversation containing sexual content throughout their communication on Snapchat." The victim said she told two of her friends about Hatton's actions.

Another player on the team came forward with similar allegations against Hatton, but also said the two had sex several times. This victim saved multiple nude images of Hatton she received on Snapchat, as well.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman says man tried to steal her car after she stopped for roadway obstruction

+ Support for IN Catholic school counselor placed on leave for same-sex marriage

+ Netherland family sends support to family of Crystal Rogers, deny link between cases

She also told police she talked about what happened with a couple of her close friends.

Both girls reported receiving a video of Hatton's naked body and genitals on Snapchat, police said.

Hatton is charged with five counts to third degree rape, two counts of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, two counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.