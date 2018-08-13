Clark County renews needle exchange program

The changes will be announced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 9:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
The changes will be announced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 9:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Charles A. Richards, 28, of Winchester, KY, was discovered missing from the Keaton Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. (Central time) Aug. 12 after a head count.More >>
Charles A. Richards, 28, of Winchester, KY, was discovered missing from the Keaton Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. (Central time) Aug. 12 after a head count.More >>
A-three-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Sunday, and later died, and police say his parents are the ones who found him.More >>
A-three-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Sunday, and later died, and police say his parents are the ones who found him.More >>
With a unanimous vote, the Clark County Health Department's needle exchange program will continue.More >>
With a unanimous vote, the Clark County Health Department's needle exchange program will continue.More >>
A Kentucky high school soccer coach has been placed on leave while police investigate allegations involving explicit messages.More >>
A Kentucky high school soccer coach has been placed on leave while police investigate allegations involving explicit messages.More >>