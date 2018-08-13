Clark County renews needle exchange program

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - With a unanimous vote, the Clark County Health Department's needle exchange program will continue.

The Clark County Commissioners voted to extend the current contract for the county's syringe services for two years.

The exchange, located on Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville, and allows people to exchange used needles for clean ones. The program also offers health and addiction treatment and testing for Hepatitis C and HIV.

The program was only extended on a yearly basis in the past. According to our news partners at the News and Tribune, the two-year renewal will help with long-term planning for the program.

