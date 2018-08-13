3-year-old left in car outside of Oldham Co. temple dies

This is the temple where police say the child was left in the car (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A-three-year-old was found unresponsive in a vehicle, and later died, and police say his parents are the ones who found him.

This happened at a Hindu temple off of South Highway 1793 in Goshen. Authorities confirm it was around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 3-year-old's death under investigation in Oldham County

The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner has not released the name of the child or cause of death yet.

The Oldham County Police Department is currently investigating the case as a death investigation. As of now, they have not determined if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.