3-year-old who died after being left in car in Oldham Co. identi - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3-year-old who died after being left in car in Oldham Co. identified

By Maira Ansari, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
This is the temple where police say the child was left in a car. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News) This is the temple where police say the child was left in a car. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A three-year-old who was found unresponsive by his parents in Oldham County has been identified.

Police said the parents of Nishchay Patel, 3, found him around 4:20 p.m. Sunday and called for help.

His family was at the BAPS Hindu Temple off South Highway 1793 in Goshen when his parents found him in a car in the parking lot.

Patel was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, where he died around 5:10 p.m.

The child lived in Louisville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Body found inside Jeffersonville home
Police: Man agreed to exchange sexual favors, shot victim
Changes coming to Kentucky IDs

A report from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office says his cause of death is pending.

No charges have been filed.

The Oldham County Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly