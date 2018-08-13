3-year-old who died after being left in car in Oldham Co. identified

This is the temple where police say the child was left in a car. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A three-year-old who was found unresponsive by his parents in Oldham County has been identified.

Police said the parents of Nishchay Patel, 3, found him around 4:20 p.m. Sunday and called for help.

His family was at the BAPS Hindu Temple off South Highway 1793 in Goshen when his parents found him in a car in the parking lot.

Patel was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, where he died around 5:10 p.m.

The child lived in Louisville.

A report from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office says his cause of death is pending.

No charges have been filed.

The Oldham County Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

