Search underway for escaped WKY inmate

PADUCAH, KY (WAVE) - Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate.

Charles A. Richards, 28, of Winchester, KY, was discovered missing from the Keaton Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. (Central time) Aug. 12 after a head count. He was serving a sentence for manufacturing meth.

Richards is 5'9" and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities are not sure what Richards was wearing at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information about the location of Richards is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Tips can also be made anonymously through the KSP app.

