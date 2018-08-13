New KY Licenses rolling out next year

Monday, Ambassador Cui Tiankai met with Gov. Matt Bevin, business owners and state economic development officials to discuss potential partnerships and Chinese investment in the Commonwealth.More >>
Jefferson County Public School officials confirmed they have responded to the settlement offer to avoid a state takeover of the district.More >>
A physician in Kentucky convicted of improperly prescribing drugs following the overdose deaths of several patients has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison.More >>
A three-year-old who was found unresponsive by his parents in Oldham County has been identified.More >>
A guidance counselor at a private Catholic school in Indianapolis may lose her job because her marriage to a woman was revealed to school officials.More >>
