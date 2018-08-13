New KY Licenses rolling out next year

If you live in the state of Kentucky and want to travel on an airplane, starting next year, you will have to get a new ID.

The new voluntary travel ID will be required starting October 2020 in order to board US flights. But it will take some extra documentation: your birth certificate, Social Security card, and two proofs of address.

"If you know you're going to want a traveler's ID, then now is the time to get all that documentation ready," Daviess County Circuit Court Clerk Susan Tierney said.

[More information on the new ID's can be found at drive.ky.gov]

Because of the enhanced security features, the new ID's will cost $48, but will last 8 years. You also will get your new license in the mail.

"People are so used to when they walk out of the driver's license office, is taking their driver's license with them," Tierney said. "They won't be getting that."

You can still get a standard ID if you don't plan to travel. But make sure to be patient once the changes take place.

"It is going to be a learning curve for everybody," Tierney said.

In Daviess County, they're unsure when the new ID options will be rolled out, but it will be sometime between January and March of 2019.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.