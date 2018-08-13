JCTC students on fast track to careers with Mercedes-Benz

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Students of the JCTC Mercedes-Benz Accelerate program get hands-on training in a 13-car garage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was an exciting morning in what looked like an old, rundown warehouse in the 1200 block of Rowan Street in the Portland neighborhood.

Dignitaries such as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Mercedes-Benz Vice President of Customer Service Christian Treiber, all gathered inside the newly renovated building for the exciting news.

"Let me introduce to you a full class of Mercedes-Benz Accelerate Students," announced Dr. Ty Handy from Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC). "Sixteen in our first class."

This is the inaugural class as students prepare to become Mercedes-Benz Certified Systems Technician - Level 1 in just three semesters.

Students will train on Mercedes-Benz vehicles, intern at a Mercedes-Benz dealership and gain full-time employment after completing the Mercedes-Benz Accelerate program. This is the latest addition to JCTC's group of business partnerships with college curriculum that meet requirements for employment in several industries.

"We are looking forward to having them as part of the Mercedes Benz Family," Treiber proclaimed. "This program is of course here in Louisville, but we have 383 dealerships across the country"

Students are learning in a renovated 12,000 square foot facility that includes traditional classrooms and a high-tech repair garage with 13 vehicles.

"They could have chosen anywhere, and they chose Louisville," Handy stressed. "We could have chosen anywhere in Louisville, and we chose Portland."

Mercedes-Benz drove home not only the point of education but that they plan to care for our veterans as well.

"We are really much looking forward also to continue our work with the veterans to help transition military life services to the private sector," Treiber said.

Cameron Morgan veered off the traditional road of college after finding it just wasn't for him. As an engineering student, he was excited to apply his efforts not in building a better car but keeping it running smoothly.

"Calculus didn't agree with me," Cameron joked.

"We often say we don't find talent," Treiber said as he looked around the room at the new class of Mercedes-Benz Accelerate students. "Well the talent is there. The automotive industry has to attract them to become technicians."

For more information on the program, contact Stephen Frame, program coordinator, at 502-213-4508 or Stephen.frame@kctcs.edu.

