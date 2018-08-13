Shepherdsville PD receives K-9 resuscitation kit donation

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - K-9 officers in the Shepherdsville Police Department received a donation of life-saving equipment recently.

SPD send a release out Monday saying it received a donation of 40 K-9 resuscitation kits from Air For Paws.

The kits include resuscitators, K-9 Anes masks, flat leashes, towels and instruction cards, they're all packaged in individual duffle bags.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Netherland family sends support to family of Crystal Rogers, deny link between cases

+ Body found inside Jeffersonville home

+ Bond raised for man arrested in St. Matthews hit-and-run

The department received so many kits, all of its K-9 officers will get a kit, and city fire apparatus will carry kits.

According to the release from SPD, Air For Paws' mission is to put pet resuscitation kids in the hands of all first responders.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.