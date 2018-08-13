Patients still having issues at pain management clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI remains tight-lipped about their investigation into Bluegrass Pain Consultants, and the office continues to operate but, not without problems, according to patients.

The office of Bluegrass Pain Consultants on Dutchmans Parkway is still open, with only one doctor practicing. Bluegrass Pain Consultants' three offices were raided by the FBI and DEA in June and abruptly closed.

The Dutchmans Parkway office is the only one up and running now. Several patients told WAVE 3 News they've gone weeks without their medication, and arrived for their appointments, only to find out they were canceled and needed to be rescheduled.

On Monday, one man said that the frustration patients are feeling is evident.

"I see it every time I go in there," patient Lonnie Ayers said. "I see people irate about to crawl through their window."

Lonnie Ayers said he has been without his pain medication for three weeks and won't be able to see a doctor at Bluegrass Pain consultants until October.

Bluegrass Pain Consultants declined to comment on Monday.

