Study: Clark, Floyd counties lose billions battling opioid crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A study shows Clark and Floyd counties are losing billions battling the ongoing opioid crisis.

The study conducted by Indiana University found that from 2003 to 2017, Clark County incurred $1.2 billion in expenses from opioid misuses, while Floyd County lost $1 billion.

These costs include loss of productivity from local businesses, as well as strained court systems, police departments and hospitals.

Clark County ranks 8th in the state for amount spent on opioids, while Floyd County took 12th place.

