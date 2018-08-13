Tuesday last day to file for November election

Tuesday is the last day to file for several seats in the November election.

Those include Daviess County and Owensboro school boards, Whitesville mayor and city commissioners, as well as Owensboro city commissioners.

All current Owensboro city commissioners are running for re-election, except Mayor Pro-tem Bob Glenn who is running for state senate.

Election officials tell us nine people have filed to run for Owensboro city commission's four spots. A few more could still file before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

