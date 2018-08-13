Casting call: Louisville extras needed for new film

Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance.

A movie filming in Louisville, "The Perfect One," needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local faces to fill the roles, more specifically, babies.

"The Perfect One" is a story about a new mother who gets more than she bargained for when she joins the neighborhood mommy group. It begins principal photography in Louisville soon.

All of the main characters in the film have babies.

Stargazer Films are looking for a newborn girl, a six-month-old girl, a 1-year-old boy, a six-month-old and a four-year-old.

Anyone interested can email: anthony@stargazercorp.com or go to http://www.stargazercorp.com/about-us.html.

