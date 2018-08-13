No electronics, ear buds in halls of HCHS

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Cutting down on distractions.

An alert went out over the weekend from Henderson County High School's Principal reminding parents and students of policy regarding hallway use of cell phones, electronics and ear buds.

“They wouldn't come across the intercom unless it's information that needs to relayed to large number of people,” Henderson Police officer Jennifer Richmond explained.

Students will need to continue tucking away technology in the halls.

“We used to be able to hold it and walk to our next class, but now they have it to where they can’t see it at all or they'll take it,” student Jada Calhoun explained.

Principal Chad Thompson sent that alert out over the weekend. He says when distracted, students miss important announcements, plus it compromises their safety and the safety of others.

“It could be something as small as something that could change practice after school, but it could be something as large that involves their overall physical safety,” Ofc. Richmond added.

“They were telling us when there was school shooting a while ago, there was a student who had her headphones in and I guess she was shoved in class by a math teacher and I guess she didn't even know what was going on because her headphones were in,” Calhoun recalled.

Starting Monday, they're cracking down. Failure to comply with this safety policy will result in punishment.

“If they see it, they'll take it, and put it in the vault for 24 hours and have a parent come pick it up,” Calhoun stated.

School leaders, also writing to 14 News: “cell phones usage at the high school is a privilege, not a necessity.”

Students are allowed their cell phones before and after school, during lunch, and in the classroom of educational purposes under the supervision or discretion of the teacher.

