Wanted man now facing drug charges in Graves County, KY

Deputies arrested a wanted man in Graves County, Ky. on Aug. 13.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were given information about a wanted man's location near Sedalia, Ky.. Once the deputies arrived, the property owner gave permission to search. Deputies found 45-year-old Christopher Elgenrauch and a woman. They also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Another man Dusty Scott was also arrested. Scott has an outstanding warrant from Jefferson County.

Elgenrauch was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

