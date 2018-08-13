2 charged with murder of Franklin, KY, man

Two people have been charged with murder after a Franklin, KY, man was assaulted on Aug. 7 died, according to Kentucky State Police.

The KSP said in a news release that Jordan G. Alford, 23, of Portland, TN, and Amie J. Alford, 52, of Franklin, KY, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Damain Cook, 19, also of Franklin, KY.

Authorities said they received a call on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in regards to the assault of Cook near Brown Road.

Cook was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he died on Aug. 11.

Jordan Alford and Amie Alford are being held in the Simpson County Jail.

The investigation by the Kentucky State Police is continuing.

