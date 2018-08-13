Mitch McConnell trying to remove hemp from controlled substance list

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing a bill to remove hemp from the Schedule 1 Controlled Substance list. (Source: WKYT via CNN)

CYNTHIANA, KY (WKYT/CNN) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell toured a hemp processing facility in his home state of Kentucky Monday.

He said afterward that he's hopeful Congress will soon vote to remove hemp, a non-psychoactive variety of cannabis, from the Schedule 1 Controlled Substance list.

McConnell is backing the Hemp Farming Act, which is making its way through Congress now. The legislation would remove hemp's classification from the controlled substance list, allowing it to be used in manufacturing, food, medicine and other industries.

He said he wants to have the bill on President Trump's desk by the end of September.

Back in 2014, federal and state legislation passed that allowed hemp to be grown and marketed in states with pilot programs.

Now, four years later, the state has been seeing big profits from extracting CBD oil, which many claim has real health value.

Monday morning, McConnell and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles were in Cynthiana, KY, touring a hemp farm and processing plant.

They said they're excited to see what the hemp industry could do for their state.

"Listening to all the various aspects of this and what it could become – not only in your car dashboard, or in your food, or potentially in your medicine – what an extraordinarily diverse crop, and what a mistake it was to not make it possible for us to do this," McConnell said.

Copyright 2018 WKYT via CNN. All rights reserved.