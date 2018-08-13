Harrison County will repair sirens and resume emergency alert service after EF-1 tornado shakes community

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - After a destructive tornado touched down in Harrison County last month and put several safety problems on display, emergency alert notifications will start again and tornado sirens will be repaired.

The council approved the funding for both at Monday night's meeting.

The emergency alert notification system, EverBridge, was defunded just 10 days before the tornado hit on July 20.

The program had been used by the county since 2016. But in the beginning of July, county officials found it wasn't effective.

While more than 11,000 people were enrolled in the program, records show alerts were often only going out to a few hundred people.

Sheriff Rod Seelye said only roughly 1,000 people actually enrolled themselves in the program. The majority of subscribers were added by EverBridge, who found the numbers through the phone book.

At that time, EMA was managing the notifications. Moving forward, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department will be in charge.

Previously, the notifications only covered weather. The Sheriff's Department plans to involve as many local government agencies as they can. Subscribers will be able to choose if they'd like to receive a variety of notifications including school closures, roadway hazards and messages from law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff's Department also plans to be more proactive when it comes to informing people how to enroll.

Residents can sign up right away, but the Sheriff's Department said it will take a few weeks to finish their overhaul of the program.

EverBridge will cost $12,000 and will need to be approved yearly. To restart services, the county will have to pay the company an additional $1,500.

Repairs to sirens in Elizabeth and New Middletown will cost $32,000. Repairs should be complete in around eight weeks.

