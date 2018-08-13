YMCA unveils new workout technology

Losing weight about 6 months after giving birth lowers a woman's risk of being overweight in the future.More >>
People with type 1 diabetes have a much greater risk of serious heart problems and early death, especially if they were diagnosed before age 10, new research suggests.More >>
More than half of adults who survived childhood brain and spinal cord cancers don't live fully independent lives, a new study finds.More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.More >>
A new blood test can help emergency room doctors more quickly determine whether patients with chest pain are having a heart attack, a U.S. study confirms.More >>
