YMCA unveils new workout technology

Posted by Jared Goffinet
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

There's a new technology to help you get fit in Henderson.

The YMCA rolled out their "Techno Gym Program." A ribbon cutting ceremony was held by Kyndle with YMCA staff on Monday.

Here's how it works: users download an app and connect it to certain gym equipment. Members are then able to track workouts and are able to challenge other users.

