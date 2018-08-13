Bear makes an unlikely stop in a liquor store

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) - A bear took a stroll into an unlikely snack venue - a Connecticut liquor store.
The mid-sized creature lumbered across a parking lot in Bristol Monday afternoon, getting close enough to the entrance of Crazy Bruce's Liquors to trigger a sensor that automatically opened an outer door.
The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. One unassuming customer also walked into the lobby as an employee unlocked the door and ushered him in.
The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound after being chased by military jetsMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A property owner in the New Mexico town where five adults were arrested on child abuse charges and remains of a boy were found is questioning why the adults' living compound wasn't searched earlier by authoritiesMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desertMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselvesMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for foodMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegallyMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital regionMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating votersMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciledMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his sonMore >>