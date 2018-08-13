2 drivers killed in 3-car crash involving semi in Lexington

Police said the trailer this semi was hauling came loose and hit two cars. (Source: WLEX)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Two people died in a crash involving a semi and two cars in Lexington on Monday afternoon.

It happened around noon, in the 3600 block of Georgetown Road, near the I-64/I-75 interchange.

Georgetown Road was shut down for several hours as crews worked to help those involved.

Officials said a trailer on a semi came loose and crashed into two cars, killing two drivers.

The victims have been identified as 87-year-old Raymond Gay and 46-year-old Terry Burden. They both died at the scene.

Police interviewed the semi driver trying to figure out what happened.

At this point, no charges have been filed.

