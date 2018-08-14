1 killed in shooting outside motorcycle club in Chickasaw neighborhood

The driver of a vehicle lost control and crashed on I-64 West just before the Cochran Hill tunnel around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The driver of a vehicle lost control and crashed on I-64 West just before the Cochran Hill tunnel around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of S. 36th Street and Grand Avenue.More >>
The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of S. 36th Street and Grand Avenue.More >>
After a destructive tornado touched down in Harrison County last month and put several safety problems on display, emergency alert notifications will start again and tornado sirens will be repaired.More >>
After a destructive tornado touched down in Harrison County last month and put several safety problems on display, emergency alert notifications will start again and tornado sirens will be repaired.More >>
It happened around noon, in the 3600 block of Georgetown Road, near the I-64/I-75 interchange.More >>
It happened around noon, in the 3600 block of Georgetown Road, near the I-64/I-75 interchange.More >>
Monday, Ambassador Cui Tiankai met with Gov. Matt Bevin, business owners and state economic development officials to discuss potential partnerships and Chinese investment in the Commonwealth.More >>
Monday, Ambassador Cui Tiankai met with Gov. Matt Bevin, business owners and state economic development officials to discuss potential partnerships and Chinese investment in the Commonwealth.More >>