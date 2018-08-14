1 killed in shooting outside motorcycle club in Chickasaw neighborhood

The shooting was reported at 36th Street and Grand Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed following a shooting outside of a motorcycle club in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of 36th Street, at No Haterz, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police found one shooting victim at the scene. Mitchell said a second victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim who was found at the scene was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

