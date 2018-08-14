1 shot, killed on Grand Ave. in Chickasaw neighborhood

The shooting was reported at 36th Street and Grand Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News File Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

It was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of S. 36th Street and Grand Avenue.

Police found one shooting victim at the scene.

Emergency crews arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead.

His or her identity has not been released.

Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

