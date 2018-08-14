Manafort guilty of 8 charges in fraud trial - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Manafort guilty of 8 charges in fraud trial

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(RNN) – A jury found Paul Manafort guilty on eight felony counts of bank and tax fraud.

It was undecided on 10 other counts, and a mistrial was declared for those charges.

Manafort was convicted on five counts of felony tax fraud charges, one count of failing to file a foreign bank account and two more counts of bank fraud.

He faces up to 80 years in prison, though more likely could be sentenced to a decade or less.

Attorneys for Manafort said they were "disappointed" and that he was "evaluating all of his options at this point."

Manafort worked for several months as President Donald Trump's campaign chairman during the 2016 election. 

Throughout the trial, Trump defended his former campaign manager, calling him a "very good person" caught in a "very sad" situation. He did so again after Tuesday's verdict, saying "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort" and calling it a "very sad thing that happened" as he stepped off Air Force One on his way to a rally in West Virginia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller brought the 18 charges against Manafort, based on evidence that his team uncovered in the ongoing probe into Russia's attempt to sway the 2016 presidential election – and into possible assistance from the Trump campaign in such election tampering.

This trial, though, and the charges against Manafort, were not related to any of his work for the Trump campaign nor did they implicate the president in any way.

Prosecutors alleged Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in income in secret bank accounts and shell companies around the world, money he earned from pro-Russia Ukrainian oligarchs.

Manafort worked to help elect the former Kremlin-aligned president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych. 

Evidence against Manafort included vast documentation in the form of emails, tax returns, bank records and testimony from figures that included his former deputy, Rick Gates.

The verdict concludes the first case Mueller has brought to trial since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed him as special counsel in the Russia investigation, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

The trial lasted more than two weeks, including four days of deliberations. It brought to light a number of Manafort's extravagances, including his purchase of a $15,000 ostrich leather jacket and a lavish Hamptons mansion marked from above with a giant M-shaped flower bed.

Manafort was also accused of procuring millions of dollars in loans fraudulently once he ceased his lucrative work in Ukraine.

"Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it, and he lied to get more money when he didn't," lead prosecutor Greg Andres said during closing arguments on Wednesday. "This is a case about lies."

Prosecutors now have until Aug. 29 to determine how to proceed on the 10 charges that ended in mistrial.

Manafort is set to begin a second federal trial next month where he faces further charges that include money laundering and lying to federal authorities. 

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme

    Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

  • US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

  • Kavanaugh calls Roe V. Wade settled, but Dem critics unmoved

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins supports abortion rights and has vowed to oppose any nominee who has "demonstrated hostility" to Roe v. Wade, but she has spoken highly of President Donald Trump's nominee.

