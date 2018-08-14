1 killed in crash on I-64 in Louisville

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 64.

The driver of a vehicle lost control and crashed on I-64 West just before the Cochran Hill tunnel around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

