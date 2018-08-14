Peacemaker pup breaks up brawl

It looked like the fur was about to fly, when a peaceful pup stepped in. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It looked like the fur was about to fly when a peaceful pup stepped in.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A video posted last week to Twitter and Reddit showed the Golden Retriever playing peacemaker between two cats who were on the verge of a rumble.

Check out the video below:

good boy doesn't let a fight break out ???? pic.twitter.com/Vb0h0OKJ6H — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) August 10, 2018

Twitter users were loving the video.

I need a golden retriever to pull me away from Twitter fights — Lukas Neville (@lukasneville) August 10, 2018

“It’s not worth it friend. Think of your fluff! THINK OF YOUR FLUFF!!” — Reggie (@cherrypicker68) August 11, 2018

This video is the best thing that has ever happened to me.



So you don’t think I misspoke, I’m not saying “this is the best video I have ever seen..”



I’m saying:



WATCHING THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME IN MY ENTIRE LIFE. — Anthony N. Viscuse (@AnthonyViscuse) August 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.