LMPD officer involved in crash on Taylor Boulevard

The crash happened on Taylor Boulevard near Interstate 264 around 5:30 a.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Taylor Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation showed a driver attempted to turn from northbound Taylor Boulevard onto Interstate 264 westbound, failed to yield the right of way and hit the LMPD officer around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 killed in shooting outside motorcycle club in Chickasaw neighborhood

+ Driver killed in crash on I-64 in Louisville

+ JCPS responds to settlement to try to avoid legal battle over state takeover

The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle was taken to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.