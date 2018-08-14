Report: 11 killed in Italy bridge collapse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Report: 11 killed in Italy bridge collapse

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy. (Source: APTN) The bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy. (Source: APTN)

MILAN (AP) - The Italian news agency ANSA citing the Interior Ministry says that 11 people are confirmed dead in the collapse of a highway bridge in the port city of Genoa.

