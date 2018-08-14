How much sleep do kids need when starting school?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's time to dust off the alarm clock for thousands of students in Jefferson and Oldham County.



Aug. 15 marks the first day of school this year, and with the hustle of getting everything ready to go sometimes, healthy sleep habits fall by the wayside.



Are your children getting enough sleep?



How much sleep is too much? Or not enough?



When it comes to getting enough shut-eye, there are more questions than a pop quiz on the first day.



The National Sleep Foundation sorted through the myths and broke down exactly how much sleep your child needs, and when.

The organization says shifting your child's sleep schedule, even 30 minutes, can throw them off the next day.



Unlike most adults, sleepy kids don't always show the obvious signs of being tired, in fact, many times they wind up instead of calm down.



If you have children, you've probably heard of the phrase "the witching hour," normally around dinner time when over-tired kids, become cranky and are all of a sudden awake.



Experts say lack of sleep plays into that.



They recommend keeping a strict bedtime routine, especially during the first few weeks of school or until they've adjusted to a school time vs. summertime schedule.



An easy way to achieve this is to keep bedtime at the same time every night, and not only on school days but throughout the weekend too.



The National Sleep Foundation says to put elementary aged children to school between 7 and 8 p.m. and an hour later for middle or high schoolers.



Toddlers need 11 to 14 hours of sleep a night, while preschoolers, ages three to five, need 10 to 13 hours a night.



If your child is six to 13 years old, aim for nine to 11 hours a night, while teenagers and those in high school need eight to 10 hours a night.



Not getting enough sleep can affect a child's immune system making it harder to fight off infections.



When kids are sleep-deprived their brains actually lapse into sleep-like brain wave patterns, which is why children daydream and space out in class, instead of focus and flourish.



Studies show children who aren't getting enough sleep are also more likely to gain weight.



