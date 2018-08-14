1 wounded in New Albany shooting

The shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the 100 block of Woodland Ave. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A joint investigation is underway by the New Albany Police Department and Indiana State Police into an overnight shooting that wounded one man.

According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, the shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the 100 block of Woodland Ave. Around the time officers were being dispatched on that run, NAPD received a call from Baptist Health Floyd reporting that a man with a gunshot wound had driven himself to the hospital. Bailey said his officers quickly discovered the two runs were related.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 killed in shooting outside motorcycle club

+ 2 drivers killed in 3-car crash involving semi

+ KY physician sentenced for improper prescribing

The 18-year-old who was wounded was transferred to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment where he was expected to undergo surgery.

Details about the incident have not been released, but Bailey said the person who shot the man has cooperated with the police investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.