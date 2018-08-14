UPS, Teamsters agree to new deal for aircraft mechanics

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

The new deal will make UPS airline mechanics the highest paid in industry. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took four years of negotiations, but UPS and its aircraft mechanics have agreed to a new contract.

According to Teamsters Local 2727, the tentative agreement "sets a new bar for aircraft mechanics in the U.S. airline industry, with pay rates and benefits that surpass those at FedEx and all other major U.S.-based carriers."

The union says the highlights of the new agreement include:

Dramatic increases in pay for all mechanics and related employees, including an immediate 16 percent pay increase

Three percent raises each year, resulting in a 30.7% increase in pay from current rates by the end of the contract

Retroactive pay for all hours worked from November 1, 2013 (the day the current contract first became amendable) to the date of ratification

Protection of an unparalleled health care package with no premiums

An increase in UPS’s pension contributions

In a statement, Mike Mangeot, UPS Airlines Strategic Communications Director, said:

"UPS is pleased that Teamster's Local 2727 and company negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to amend the contract for a five-year term for our aircraft mechanics. The next step involves a ratification vote by the membership. We believe the proposed contract meet the needs of our employees and the business by rewarding employees with industry-leading pay and benefits, while also providing enhanced flexibility, positioning UPS to meet customer needs, and addressing competitor challenges."

The 1,300 UPS aircraft mechanics and related employees represented by Local 2727 will vote by secret ballot to ratify the new contract in September. If ratified, Local 2727 says its members will become the highest paid aviation mechanics in the country by a wide margin.

