UPS, Teamsters agree to new deal for aircraft mechanics

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took four years of negotiations, but UPS and its aircraft mechanics have agreed to a new contract.

According to Teamsters Local 2727, the tentative agreement "sets a new bar for aircraft mechanics in the U.S. airline industry, with pay rates and benefits that surpass those at FedEx and all other major U.S.-based carriers."

The union says the highlights of the new agreement include:

  • Dramatic increases in pay for all mechanics and related employees, including an immediate 16 percent pay increase
  • Three percent raises each year, resulting in a 30.7% increase in pay from current rates by the end of the contract
  • Retroactive pay for all hours worked from November 1, 2013 (the day the current contract first became amendable) to the date of ratification
  • Protection of an unparalleled health care package with no premiums
  • An increase in UPS’s pension contributions

In a statement, Mike Mangeot, UPS Airlines Strategic Communications Director, said:  

"UPS is pleased that Teamster's Local 2727 and company negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to amend the contract for a five-year term for our aircraft mechanics. The next step involves a ratification vote by the membership. We believe the proposed contract meet the needs of our employees and the business by rewarding employees with industry-leading pay and benefits, while also providing enhanced flexibility, positioning UPS to meet customer needs, and addressing competitor challenges."

The 1,300 UPS aircraft mechanics and related employees represented by Local 2727 will vote by secret ballot to ratify the new contract in September. If ratified, Local 2727 says its members will become the highest paid aviation mechanics in the country by a wide margin.

