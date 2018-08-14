Charges filed against man accused of molesting family member for years

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Charges have been filed against the Borden, Indiana man accused of molesting a juvenile female relative and taking photos of it for more than a decade.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2018 Roundup

James Barrient, 72, was arrested after the victim came forward and reported the alleged abuse to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Police said the victim was molested from the age of six until she was 17. Photographs found at two homes in Borden showed the victim naked in sexual poses or having sex with Barrient, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Man, 72, had 300+ photos of girl he molested for a decade, detectives say

Barrient is now charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of possession of child pornography. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said these charges are the first of many that Barrient will likely face in the case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.