Police: Woman in critical condition following sexual assault

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A man is in custody after a woman who was sexually assaulted was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Radcliff police.

Daniel Simpson, 32, told police he had been in a previous relationship with the woman. He said she came over to his house on Aug. 11 and that they had intercourse.

Police said the woman was unresponsive when she was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital on Aug. 12.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 killed in shooting outside motorcycle club in Chickasaw neighborhood

+ Driver killed in crash on I-64 in Louisville

+ JCPS responds to settlement to try to avoid legal battle over state takeover

Hospital staff told police they believe the woman was sexually assaulted and had bruises on her neck, arm and buttocks. Police said the bruising on her neck was consistent with injuries caused by strangulation.

Simpson was taken into custody Monday and charged with assault and sodomy.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.