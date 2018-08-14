Shots fired into Henderson County home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Shots fired into Henderson County home

Posted by Jill Lyman
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home.

Authorities say no one was hurt. 

It happened early Monday morning. 

Deputies aren't releasing any other information. 

They say the case is an open investigation. 

