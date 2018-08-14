Shots fired into Henderson County home

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home.
Authorities say no one was hurt.
It happened early Monday morning.
Deputies aren't releasing any other information.
They say the case is an open investigation.
