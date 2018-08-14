$3,600 worth of tools purchased in adult abuse case in McCracken Co., KY

The 91-year-old told police that Lance Carter assaulted her during a verbal altercation. (Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)

Rebecca Carter lived with the elderly woman and Rebecca served as her caretaker. (Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)

An investigation continues into claims of elder abuse made in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The claims were brought to the attention of officials with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department in July of 2018.

Both Rebecca and Lance Carter were charged with 12 counts of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by a person ( a class C felony).

Detectives are investigating the relationship between a 91-year-old victim and Rebecca and Lance Carter.

While reviewing the financial records of the victim, a pattern of financial abuse was found dating back to November of 2017 according to detectives.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Detectives found on at least 12 occasions that the Carter’s purchased tools, generators, air compressors, etc. from multiple Home Depot locations using our victim’s Home Depot credit card.

On each date a tool was purchased from Home Depot, the same tool was sold by one of the Carter’s at a pawn shop for cash according to detectives. These 12 transactions identified resulted in an additional $3,600 financial burden for the victim.

The victim had authorized the Carter’s to use the credit card but only to purchase items necessary for the household. Detectives said they were not authorized to purchase expensive tools to immediately be sold at pawn shops.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges and/or counts are likely.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved