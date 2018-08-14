Jimmy Harper reveals secret recording of conversation with LMPD Chief Conrad

Jimmy Harper on Tuesday testified for the second straight day in his whistleblower lawsuit against the city, alleging he was unfairly demoted from LMPD major to lieutenant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jimmy Harper on Tuesday testified for the second straight day in his whistleblower lawsuit against the city, alleging he was unfairly demoted from LMPD major to lieutenant.

Harper claims he was demoted for speaking critically of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and overall department management. Conrad, as well as a former assistant chief, both testified last week that Harper was demoted for being insubordinate.

One of the big reveals in morning testimony was that Harper secretly recorded a conversation he had with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad last year. Part of that conversation centered around Harper's sharing of sensitive information about crime victims and police investigations with city council members.

The recorded conversation, approximately nine minutes long, was played in court Tuesday.

"I don't think we can share investigative information," Conrad said on the audiotape. "Policy says we can't share investigative information."

Conrad went on to say he supported Harper's habit of communicating openly with city leaders, but he needed to be more careful.

"I think that's oversharing," Conrad said. "I think you've got to be careful not to blur the line."

After the court heard the approximately nine-minute conversation, Harper was asked about the matter of sharing sensitive information with council members.

"Metro Council members are part of Metro Government, and I believe that they have a right to know what's going on with crime in our community," he said.

Conrad was done testifying at about 12:15 p.m. Councilwoman Jessica Green was the next witness called to testify.

