Louisville FBI head named to position at bureau headquarters - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville FBI head named to position at bureau headquarters

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Amy Hess during a January 19, 2018 news conference. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Amy Hess during a January 19, 2018 news conference. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The head of the Louisville FBI office will be leaving her post for a new position at the agency's headquarters.

Amy Hess has been named Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch in Washington, D.C. 

Hess, a native of Jeffersonville, IN, joined the FBI in January 1991. She was appointed the special agent in charge of the Louisville Division in August 2016. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Before her assignment in Louisville, Hess was the executive assistant director of the Science and Technology Branch.

The bureau has not announced a replacement for Hess to head the Louisville office.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly