Louisville FBI head named to position at bureau headquarters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The head of the Louisville FBI office will be leaving her post for a new position at the agency's headquarters.

Amy Hess has been named Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch in Washington, D.C.

Hess, a native of Jeffersonville, IN, joined the FBI in January 1991. She was appointed the special agent in charge of the Louisville Division in August 2016.

Before her assignment in Louisville, Hess was the executive assistant director of the Science and Technology Branch.

The bureau has not announced a replacement for Hess to head the Louisville office.

