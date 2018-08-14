Replica Christopher Columbus ships arrive in Louisville

The Nina and the Pinta arrive in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships have arrived in Louisville.

The Pinta and the Nina arrived on Tuesday evening. They will be docked at Louisville Wharf, 131 West River Road, until their departure early Tuesday morning, August 28. The ships will be open to the general public Wednesday, August 15 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Nina was built by hand, without the use of power tools, and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica ever built. The Pinta was recently built in Brazil and is a larger version of the archetypal caravel. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the fifteenth century.

While in port, the general public can visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour.

Admission charges are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for students 5-16. Children 4 and under get in for free.

The ships are open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No reservations are necessary.

