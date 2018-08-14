Woman says man tried to steal her car after she stopped for roadway obstruction

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has issued a citizens alerts after a woman said someone tried to steal her car while she tried to move something blocking the roadway.

Around 1 a.m., Aug. 12, a woman and her daughter were on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road. When the driver saw a road sign blocking her path, she got out of the car to move it. The woman said a man approached the car and told her several times to get away from it as he tried to get inside. The driver said she grabbed the car door and told the man "no" and says he ran off after hearing the woman's daughter in the back seat.

The person involved is described as a man in his 20's who did not have facial hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and may have been carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-955-7804 or Bullitt County Central Dispatch at 502-543-7074.

